Fire Tv Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Lite

$29.99 $24.99

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick - Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Press and ask Alexa - Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps - Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - With thousands included in your Prime membership. Live TV - Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Free TV - Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more. Listen to music - Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.