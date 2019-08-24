Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home or on-the-go with a Fire TV, Echo Show, or compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees. Watch and record live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately) like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW. Record up to 4 shows at once, with enough storage for up to 150 hours of HD programming. With a compatible Alexa-enabled device, you can use your voice to search for shows, manage and schedule recordings, and help with other requests. Say things like “Alexa, open Channel Guide" or “Alexa, record ‘Riverdale.’” . Fire TV Recast delivers the most reliable video streams over Wi-Fi of any over-the-air DVR.