Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees. Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately). Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming. With a compatible Alexa-enabled device, use your voice to search for shows, control the channel guide, and manage recordings. The most reliable video streams over Wi-Fi of any over-the-air DVR.