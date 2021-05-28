Amazon

Fire Tv Cube | Hands-free Streaming Device With Alexa

$119.99 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV streaming device. From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show. Control compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice. With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more – even when the TV is off. Access to 4K Ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10+. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and more. Designed to protect your privacy - Built with privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.