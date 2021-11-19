Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet | 7″ Display, 16 Gb, Black

7" IPS display, 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (up to 512 GB of expandable storage with microSD). Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM. Up to 7 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching video and listening to music. Enjoy your favourite apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more through the Amazon Appstore (Google Play Store not supported). Subscription fees may apply. Now hands free with Alexa. 2 MP rear-facing camera and HD 720p front-facing camera.