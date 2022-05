BaubleBar

Fiona Initial Pendant Necklace

$44.00 $22.00

Details & Care This polished necklace brings personality to your stack with a texture initial pendant supported on a figaro chain. 23 1/2" length; 3/8"W x 7/8"L pendant Goldtone plate/cubic zirconia Imported Item #6833962 Helpful info: Keep jewelry away from water and chemicals; remove during physical activities; store separately in a soft pouch.