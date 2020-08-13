Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Cole Haan
Finley Leather Grand Thong Sandal
$130.00
$49.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Reef
Cushion Vista Hi Sandal
$55.00
from
Reef
BUY
Worishofer
251 Sandal
$49.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Sanuk
Yoga Sling Sandals
$40.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Nike
Air Max Koko Sandal
$100.00
from
Nike
BUY
More from Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Eber Loafer
$170.00
$67.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Cole Haan
Ophelia Suede Kitten Heel Mule
$150.00
$59.98
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Cole Haan
Pinch Genuine Calf Hair Tassel Loafer
$170.00
$67.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Cole Haan
Originalgrand Plain Oxford
$150.00
$74.98
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Sandals
Reef
Cushion Vista Hi Sandal
$55.00
from
Reef
BUY
Worishofer
251 Sandal
$49.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Sanuk
Yoga Sling Sandals
$40.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Nike
Air Max Koko Sandal
$100.00
from
Nike
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted