Jonathan Simkhai

Finley Cocktail Satin Gown

$895.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Jonathan Simkhai Finley cocktail satin gown Highlights pearl beige satin cowl neck spaghetti straps concealed rear zip fastening bias cut front slit floor-length Imported Composition Acetate 64%, Viscose 35%, Elastane 1% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Designer Style ID: 1211070BL Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 4 (US)