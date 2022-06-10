Finishing Touch

Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover

$19.89

Buy Now Review It

18-Karat gold plated Safe on all skin types and tones Dermatologist Approved No more cuts from razors No more redness and irritation Finishing Touch Flawless Women's painless hair remover. Remove flawless cap, slide the switch located on the side of the unit upward into the "on" Position. The light will automatically turn on when the unit is "on". Gently press the head of the unit flat against your skin. The unit should not be on an angle. Precede making small circular motions to remove unwanted hair. Note: it is normal for the head to become warm with use. The secret is a revolutionary Butterfly technology that erases hair by microscopically paring it down through a spinning head. Neatly and discreetly housed under the 18 karat gold-plated head, The butterfly technology never touches delicate facial skin.