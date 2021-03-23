Flawless

Finishing Touch Ice Roller

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details The Finishing Touch Flawless Ice Roller is an ice therapy tool designed to minimize pores, promote clear radiant skin, and soothe inflammation. Helps to calm skin after microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, or waxing. Ice therapy designed to help calm skin after microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, or waxing Ideal for use on face, neck and body Metal/plastic Measures 9.5" L x 4.5" W Imported Model FTFICR skuId : 69591186