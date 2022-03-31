Ouai

Like lotion for your hair! OUAI's lightweight Finishing Créme protects from heat styling, smoothes dry ends, and gives fine-medium hair that lived-in look with a light-reflective shine. Benefits Provides heat protection up 450°F/232°C Removes frizz and flyaways Provides hydration and ashiny finish Key Ingredients Hydrolyzed Keratin & Vegetable Protein: Helps fill in missing protein in hair follicles to help strengthen and protect against heat damage Hyrdogenate Olive Oil: Softens hair and smooths frizz with a lightweight non-greasy finish Jojoba Oil: Deeply hydrates and adds shine to hair Scent Type Rue St. Honoré: A beautiful floral fragrance. Key Notes: Violet, White Musk, Gardenia, Ylang Ylang Rue St. Honoré scent can also be found in OUAI Hair Oil, Heat Protection Spray, and Matte Pomade.