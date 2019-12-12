Precious Metal Prints

Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit

Details Personalize a gift a loved one will treasure with this fingerprint kit from Precious Metal Prints. It comes with everything you need to take an impression of a child’s, grandparent’s, friend’s—any special person’s—fingerprints. Return it to Precious Metal in Knoxville, TN, and in just a couple of weeks they’ll send you a custom charm necklace. Made in the USA: Knoxville, TN Materials: Silver Necklace: fine silver and sterling silver; Gold Necklace: 24 karat gold plate over fine silver; Kits: Clay Care: Clean with warm soapy water Includes: 18” sterling silver necklace or gold filled necklace, a small piece of clay, and a set of instructions Each print is individually handcrafted. Please allow 2-3 weeks for production after returning the completed kit Cost of shipping kit back to Maker not included Pendant Dimensions: 0.75" x 0.5" x 0.05" Pendant Weight: 0.01 lb