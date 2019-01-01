MJuze

Finger Teaser Vibrator With Ripples

$95.95

Buy Now Review It

At Too Timid

Rippled Vibrations At Your Fingertips! Achieve mind blowing orgasms with this small but powerful finger vibe! Slip the vibrator onto your fingers and tease your clitoris or nipples. You can use this in a hot and steamy solo session or during sex with your lover for bonus pleasure! This silicone finger vibrator is extremely easy to slip on and to operate; the power/change speed button is located on the side for easy access. This has 10 different speeds, so you can start off with gentle vibrations and lead up to highest setting that will leave you writhing in ecstasy. Because this little guy is waterproof, you can add a lot more excitement to your shower or bath time! Clean up is super simple, just use a mild soap and some warm water and it's good to go for next time! You can expect to use this for an hour on a full charge and you can simply recharge it with the USB cord provided. This is the perfect easy to store, phthalate free and100% silicone toy to add to your collection!