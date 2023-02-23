Bellesa

Finger Pro By Bellesa

$69.00

At BBoutique

The lowdown. A luxurious and silky smooth accomplishment in sex tech engineering takes the regular ole "masturbating with your finger" game and flips it on its head. Clit This vibrator is designed for clit stimulation. One Button One button does it all. Hold to power on/off. Press to cycle through the different vibrations. Rechargeable Bye bye, batteries. Just plug this vibe in when it’s out of juice. Silicone Made from the good stuff. Non-porous, body-safe, and silky smooth. Vibrating This item vibrates. Good vibes! Wearable Become one with this sex toy. Or just wear it, wtvr.