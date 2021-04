Finery London

Finery London Natalya Spot Trousers

£29.00

Exclusive to us is our Natalya flattering high-waisted, loose-fit trousers are a wardrobe staple you will reach for time after time. Made from a viscose fabric in classic polka dot print, these wide leg bottoms feature an easy to wear elasticated waist for a comfortable fit. Tuck in a plain white tee for casual days or pair with our matching Fleur shirt.