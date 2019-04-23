Fineliner Ultra-skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner In Steeletto
$25.00
At Marc Jacobs Beauty
Create a wide-eyed look with Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon. It captures the ease and glide of the award-winning Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in a revolutionary ultra-thin, two millimeter, unbreakable tip. Featuring a transformative gel formula, it glides on precisely for flawless application and sets in place for all-day wear. With its precise, malleable tip, Fineliner is ideal for tightlining and lining the waterline with ease—and with its waterproof wear, it lasts.