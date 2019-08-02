Jade & Fox Co.

Fineapple contains pineapple and papaya enzymes to help keep your skin looking and feeling fresh without over-drying. Illuminate, glow and exfoliate without any harsh abrasive ingredients. Start your journey to soft, bright and smooth skin, get Fineapple! . Suitable for all skin types. Suggested Usage: -Apply a thin layer on clean skin. -Leave on for 15 to 20 minutes or until mask is completely dry. -Rinse with warm water. -Use nightly for the first three nights. -After third night, use two to three nights per week. -For sensitive skin, leave on for five minutes and rinse with warm water. Precautions: -Skin tingling is normal while wearing this mask. -Only use this mask at night. -Use SPF after using the mask during the day to avoid sun damage.