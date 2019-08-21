Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
COS
Fine Turtleneck Wool Top
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
This knitted roll-neck top is made from fine wool with a sheer quality. A comfortable, close fit, it has long sleeves and a curved hem with a raw-cut edge. Back length of size S is 24" / Model is 5
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Apparel
Cotton Spandex Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$32.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Peplum Shirt
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Tie-front Cropped Linen Top
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Torn by Ronny Kobo
Oli Crop Top
$148.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from COS
DETAILS
COS
Pleated Fold Over Dress
£79.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Leather Shopper Bag
£135.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Drapped Padded Shoulder Bag
£55.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted