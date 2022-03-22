Sephora Collection

Fine Line Waterproof Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

ONLY AT SEPHORA What it is: A waterproof, ultra-black, ultra-thin felt tip eyeliner. Create a precise, long-lasting line in just one smooth stroke. What Else You Need to Know: Waterproof eyeliner lasts up to 12 hours. Ultra-thin felt tip to create a tight line that adds definition to your eyes. Use alone for a fine line or to add more definition to a smoky eye.