OUAI's Fine Hair Shampoo is formulated for fine hair and breathes life into flat hair with strengthening keratin, biotin and chia seed oil. Hair is left clean, soft, bouncy and full of volume so you can start being fine with being fine. Benefits Adds volume and bounce Strengthens and thickens hair Hydrates and nourishes Key Ingredients Biotin: Strengthens and reinforces hair health by delivering essential nutrients Chia Seed Oil: Thickens and volumizes Hydrolyzed Keratin: Softens, smooths frizz and adds shine Scent Type Mercer Street: An outspoken fragrance that a-OUAI-kens the senses. Key Notes: Italian Lemon, Orange, Peony, Iris, Lily, Musk, Orris, Magnolia, Jasmine, Rose Damask Mercer Street scent can be found in OUAI Fine, Medium, and Thick Shampoos & Conditioners.