Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Tangle Teezer

Fine & Fragile Detangler

$12.00
At Ulta Beauty
The Original Tangler Teezer Fine & Fragile hairbrush features soft flex teeth removing knots and reducing breakage leaving hair healthier-looking. For fine, fragile and color treat hair.
Featured in 1 story
April Showers Bring New Products To Ulta In May
by Thatiana Diaz