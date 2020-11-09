John Lewis & Partners

Fine China Cake Stand, 30cm, White/gold

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis & Partners

The John Lewis & Partners in-house Design Studio has created a range of giftable fine china teaware celebrating Art Deco design. Sweeping stripes in on-trend monochrome and decadent gold tones take their cues from popular 1930s patterning, such as the graphic lines in designer Marion Dorn's rug at Eltham Palace in Greenwich, London. Inspired by this era's style, this gift-boxed cake stand features abstract stripes and a ribbed base.