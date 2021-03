Raey

Find Straight-leg Jeans

$151.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Elevated staples are key to Raey’s understated yet elegant aesthetic and these black Find jeans are a fine example of that mood. They’re made from cotton denim to a high-rise, straight-leg silhouette. Shown here with: Raey Deep-V silk and cashmere-blend knitted bodysuit and Bottega Veneta Stretch wraparound leather and mesh pumps Product number: 1379601