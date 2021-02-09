Efikl

Triple Layer Filtered Face Mask

$2.85

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

**POLITE NOTICE - PLEASE CHECK YOUR ADDRESS CAREFULLY BEFORE COMPLETING YOUR ORDER - THANK YOU** Made from soft, locally sourced fabrics, these masks are made right here in the UK and are reusable & washable. The masks are triple layer, as recommended by the W.H.O (World Health Organisation). They have a sewn in washable 3-Ply filter and fit snug to the face. They are made with stretchy adjustable ear loops with silicon toggles and a durable, flexible nose wire. The masks provide easy breathing without irritating the skin and are comfortable to wear. The filter cloth which is inserted and sewn in between the outer fabric layers in the mask is lightweight, adaptable, air-permeable, fine pored and washable up to 60C, and made up of a 3 layer filtration system. This design means there is no need for the cumbersome removal and insertion of disposable filters, as this filter cloth is specifically designed to get washed with the mask. The filter cloth is a certified product - Certification Number 067034 QM 15 and is approved by several European authorities. (Please message me if you would like a copy of the certificates). This mask provides 5 layers of filtration - (two layers of fabric plus the 3-Ply filter cloth) - but is still lightweight and breathable. The inner lining that touches the face is in a very soft elasticated fabric which does not irritate the skin and feels nice and comfortable when worn. This range is perfect for most medium sized and slightly smaller faces. A larger size is available in plain colours only in the other Triple Layer Listing. It is the listing with a plain black mask as the main picture. Kindly refer to the specification chart for measurements for both sizes. The masks are machine washable up to 60 degrees and should be washed with your usual laundry detergent. To prolong the life of the mask I would advise to hand wash if possible. If machine washing, I recommend placing the mask inside a mask pouch (available from our shop). Please wash dark colours separately. Air dry your mask after washing. Our mission is to reduce the impact the apparel industry has on the environment. Using cloth masks is 82% more cost effective than using disposable masks, and saves on waste. Made in the UK means we reduce our carbon footprint and support our local businesses. Sourcing sustainable fabrics wherever possible saves our natural resources. And we can ensure all our staff are treated fairly and equally no matter who they are. All our manufacturing partners are regularly audited to comply with SMETA/ETI ethical trading standards (details available upon request). Check us out at EFIKL.CO.UK FASHION SHOULDN'T COST THE EARTH! ALWAYS WASH MASKS BEFORE WEARING NEVER SHARE MASKS WITH OTHERS THIS IS NOT A MEDICAL GRADE PRODUCT