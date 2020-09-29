8 Other Reasons

Filter Insert Mask

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Double layered lace face mask with internal filter slit. Not a medical grade face mask. Please consult with your local health authority for guidance on use of non-medical grade face masks. Wash before use. Elastic ear loop with adjustable sliding bead. Elastic ear loop color may vary. Top and bottom width measures approx 8"Center front length measures approx 5". Imported. Revolve Style No. 8OTH-WA83. Manufacturer Style No. CX2004-536.