Charlotte Tilbury

Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo

C$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

An all-in-one pressed powder, bronzer, and highlighter to create killer cheekbones and candlelit skin.What it does:Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is a firm believer that shading and highlighting can re-sculpt and re-define your face. This iconic bronzer and highlighter duo has the perfect blend of pearl and golden pigments to sculpt and highlight your features. These universal shades are created from a refined golden base that flatters all skin tones. The sculpt bronzer adds buildable definition along the lower cheek, jawline, and sides of the nose while highlight illuminates the top of cheekbones, bridge of the nose, eye orbital area, and cupids bow. Visibly slim, sculpt, shorten, trim, and highlight your features for fabulous, red carpet-ready facial frameworkthis highlight bronzer duo is perfect for buildable and subtle coverage. This product comes in a stunning gold compact inspired by 1920s era glamour cigarette cases.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates