Orion Carloto

Film For Her

$39.50

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

With both pen and camera lens, Orion Carloto captures the dreamlike beauty of memory. Film for Her is a story book of people, places, and memories captured on film. Through photographs, poetry, prose, and a short story, Orion Carloto invites readers to remember the forgotten and reach into the past, find comfort in the present, and make sense of the intangible future. Film photography isn't just eye candy; it's timeless and romantic the ideal complement to Carloto's writing. In Film for Her, much like a visual diary, word and image are intertwined in a book perfect for both gift and self-purchase. About the Author Orion Carloto is a writer, poet, and influencer born and raised in a small town in Georgia. Popularly known on Youtube, Orion seeks to create a visual dream world for the lovers, the dreamers, and the brokenhearted. Growing up with her nose in a book and in her very own imagination, it came to no surprise that she wanted to write a book of her very own one day. Pulling inspiration from her personal adventures growing up, being in love, and the brutal pain of losing it all, she dug deep in her own woes and allowed the sorrows to fuel her writing. Orion now lives in New York with her feline lovers, Atticus and Lolita, and enjoys collecting mugs, baking sweets, sipping hot coffee, shooting with her film camera, French films, and the colour yellow.