Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Fila
Fila Disruptor Black Sandals
£39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Disruptor Black Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Jewel Strap Sandals
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
$26.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Massage Sandal
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Petra Platform Sandals
$150.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Fila
Fila
Disruptor 2 Premium Mono Sneaker
$65.00
$60.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Fila
Disruptor Sneaker
$65.00
$54.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Fila
Ray Sneakers
$75.00
$60.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Fila
Ray Tracer Sneaker
$75.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Sandals
Zara
Jewel Strap Sandals
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
$26.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Massage Sandal
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Petra Platform Sandals
$150.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted