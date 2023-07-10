Mejuri

Figure Oversized Hoops

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

Stone Size: 2.3 mm Length: 53 mm Width: 43 mm Thickness: 2.8 mm An open and inviting piece inspired by slow, intentional movement. Each curve reflects its own unique angle—and yours. Handcrafted in sterling silver featuring white sapphire gemstones. Sterling Silver 925 Sterling Silver is a lightweight metal made of 92.5% pure silver. It’s highly durable and designed for everyday wear. Gemstones All of our gemstones are genuine mineral stones that are highly valued for their beauty, longevity and rarity. We use an array of high quality, natural gemstones.