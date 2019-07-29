Search
Staud

Figue Jumpsuit

$295.00
At Staud
One of our favorites this year, the Figue Jumpsuit is a babydoll jumpsuit featuring contrasting trim and adjustable straps. Wide-legged for added drama and made from heavyweight linen, you can transition this piece into the cooler months easily.
