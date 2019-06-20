Figleaves London

Figleaves Icon Strapping Halter Shaping Swimsuit

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Figleaves

Make a sophisticated statement in the Figleaves Icon Strapping halter shaping swimsuit. There is a reason this striking piece of swimwear is part of our Most Loved list. Perhaps it is our renowned powermesh lining offering tummy control, or the on-trend strapping mid-bust which wraps around? Either way, you’re sure to turn heads. It is made from Lycra Xtra Life for prolonged fit and resistance against fade from chlorine and heat, plus the luxe metallic hardware to the front and back straps won’t tarnish and can actually be moved for desired styling.