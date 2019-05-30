Figleaves London

Figleaves Curve Bondi Zip Front Sporty Bikini Top

£28.00 £14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Figleaves London

Zip up into the Bondi collection from Figleaves Curve. This halterneck bikini top features colour blocking to the front, fully functional zip detail & rose gold hardware to back ties, clasp & zip. Why not pair back with matching Bondi Bikini briefs for the complete look? Machine washable. Outer: 73% Polyamide, 27% Elastane. Lining: Polyester. Product available in sizes: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 Available in: Multi