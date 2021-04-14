Fifty Shades of Grey

Relentless Vibrations Remote Control Butt Plug

$89.99 $76.49

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Delicious vibes are yours to explore with this tantalizing remote control butt plug. Combining 10 thrilling patterns with 6 levels of intensity, its remote control operation allows you and your lover to explore anal delights with irresistible ease. "My body is building, building to an explosion - with the relentless vibrations." - Fifty Shades Darker A beginner-friendly size, the butt plug measures 4 inches in insertable length and 4.25 inches in circumference. Slip it inside and switch on the vibrations for added thrills. Use the remote control to discover 10 vibration patterns, each thrumming with 6 scintillating levels of intensity. Wear your plug during solo play or sex for enhanced pleasure. Recharge via USB for 45 fantastic minutes of play, and try it out in the bath or shower thanks to the waterproof design (keep the remote dry). For the smoothest results, be sure to use with plenty of water-based anal lubricant. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James.