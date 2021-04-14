Fifty Shades of Grey

Play Nice Date Night Idea Cards

$9.99 $8.49

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

52 peel-and-reveal cards inspired by steamy situations from the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy 26 x 'Going Out' cards for frisky fun out and about 26 x 'Staying In' cards offer suggestions for heating things up at home Try one card a week to enjoy a whole year of experiences Makes a fun, romantic gift for your partner If there's anything we've learned from the Fifty Shades books it's that spontaneity is exciting – so why not heat things up with 52 frisky date nights? Split between 'Staying In' and 'Going Out', these cards offer a whole year of excitement for two. "Game on, Miss Steele." - Fifty Shades Freed Decide whether your date is going to be at home or out and about, then close your eyes and let the cards suggest your session for the night. 'Staying In' examples: Breakfast in bed, Take a shower together 'Going Out' examples: Make out in an elevator, Watch a sunset. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James.