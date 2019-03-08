Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades Of Grey Inner Goddess Silver Pleasure Balls 7.8oz

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Discreetly stimulating your G-spot and offering a generous weight to grip around, the Inner Goddess Silver Pleasure Balls are an excellent choice for those in need of a more advanced kegel toning challenge as they enjoy Anastasia-style pleasure. "I flush from the constant movement of the silver balls. They weigh down inside me, massaging me internally and make me needy, needy for sex. Oh, the sensation is exquisite." - Anastasia Steele Smooth, solid metal has been used in the creation of this weighty kegel exerciser. Designed for those who have used kegel exercisers before and now desire more thrilling sensations and an intensified workout challenge, these pleasure balls offer a combined weight of 7.8oz which can maximise the effects of your toning and vaginal strengthening. The pleasure balls come complete with presentation box and are supplied with a Fifty Shades of Grey storage bag, making them an ideal erotic gift for fans of the books. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey The Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James. Results may vary.