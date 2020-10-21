Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades Of Grey Inner Goddess Silver Jiggle Balls

Strengthen & Tone Kegel Muscles For Better Sex! –– Does Lovely Things To Your G-Spot, Too! "I flush from the constant movement of the silver balls. They weigh down inside me, massaging me internally and making me needy, needy for sex. Oh, the sensation is exquisite." –– Fifty Shades Of Grey Capture those exquisite sensations for yourself with your own Silver Jiggle Balls. Just pop them in and go about your day. Based on an ancient Tantric practice, these balls have free-roaming weights inside that bounce around as you walk or move about. It truly is an exquisite sensation. One pair of attached Kegel balls Each ball is made from smooth ABS plastic Balls measure 2 inches long, 1.5 inches wide, 4 inches insertable total Inside each ball is another ball-shaped weight Total weight is 67g (or 2.36 oz.) 4 inch silicone pull string for easy removal Use with water based lubes or gels if needed Discreet storage bag & explicit instructions included Tone your pelvic floor muscles and delight in delicious stimulation with these beginner-friendly Silver Jiggle Balls. At 67g, these Silver Jiggle Balls are perfect for first-time Kegel exercises, with free-roaming internal weights that jiggle during wear for discreet arousal (!). Wear your Silver Jiggle Balls as part of foreplay. Or make them part of your regular routine and enjoy a pleasurable Kegel workout designed to heighten your satisfaction during intimate play later. Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.