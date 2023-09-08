free-est

At Free People

Style No. 81577751; Color Code: 011 Forever romantic with every wear, this stunning midi from our free-est collection will turn heads from day to night. Fit: Slim at the bodice with A-line skirt design Features: Smocked bust detailing, lace-up front closure, pointed waistband feature, open back with smocked straps, side pockets Why We <3 It: Perfectly paired with sleek heels or sporty sneakers, this style has endless ways to wear. free-est Comprised of textured, free-flowing wardrobe staples, free-est takes our most-loved beach and summer collections and unites them for every day and any wear. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 26 in Length: 44.5 in