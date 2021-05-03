FTD

Fiesta Bouquet

$65.00 $58.50

The Fiesta Bouquet is composed of a lively mix, fit to celebrate any and every moment. With a combination of vibrant flowers, this florist–designed arrangement brings a pop of color and a burst of excitement as soon as it arrives. Please Note: The bouquet pictured reflects our original design for this product. While we always try to follow the color palette, we may replace stems to deliver the freshest bouquet possible, and we may sometimes need to use a different vase. details The Deluxe Bouquet is approximately 14"H x 14"W. Designed by florists, ready to display. For long–lasting blooms, replace the water daily. We suggest trimming the stems every couple days. stems Carnation Gerbera Daisy Mini Rose Rose Stock ITEM #CGPD Fresh & Safe Delivery The health and safety of our customers, florists and growers is top priority. During this time, we will not require a signature for delivery. All orders will no longer be hand delivered, but be left at the front door with no contact and (as always) ready to delight. Designed To Delight We have a simple goal – delight our customers with flowers that are high quality, fresh, and beautiful. While we may occasionally need to substitute for color or flower variety, we promise that the blooms you receive will be fresh and wow you or your gift recipient. Expertly Crafted With over a century of experience, FTD delivers more than bouquets. We deliver moments to remember.