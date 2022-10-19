Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Katy Perry Collections
Fiery Orange Flats
$79.00
$47.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Katy Perry Collections
Fiery Orange Flats
BUY
$47.40
$79.00
Nordstrom
Sarah Flint
Natalie X Gracie Flat
BUY
$495.00
Sarah Flint
Melissa
Aura Chain Flat
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
Ballerette
Cerulean Blue Suede Ballet Flats
BUY
$159.00
Ballerette
More from Katy Perry Collections
Katy Perry Collections
The Uplift Buckle Platform Pump
BUY
$129.00
Nordstrom
Katy Perry Collections
The Meadow Platform Sandal
BUY
$77.44
$129.00
Nordstrom
promoted
Katy Perry Collections
The Landen Mules
BUY
$99.00
Macy's
promoted
Katy Perry Collections
The Gal Pal
BUY
$139.00
Katy Perry Collections
More from Flats
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Chunky Penny Loafers
BUY
$96.00
Charles & Keith
Katy Perry Collections
Fiery Orange Flats
BUY
$47.40
$79.00
Nordstrom
Margaux
The Demi Ballet Flat
BUY
$198.00
Zappos
Sarah Flint
Natalie X Gracie Flat
BUY
$495.00
Sarah Flint
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted