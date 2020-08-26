Crate and Barrel

Fields Cane Back White Accent Chair

$999.00 $849.15

Buy Now Review It

At Crate and Barrel

Classic bentwood and retro caning shape the breezy curves of Fields, a contemporary take on the traditional barrel chair. Solid oak flows the seamless design, integrating back, armrest and leg into one fluid silhouette. Upholstered in white to complement the blond wood, the tight back and cushion seat snuggle in for a comfy yet upright sit.