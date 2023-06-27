United States
Burrow
Field 4-piece Sectional Lounger
$1890.00$1499.00
At Burrow
Key Features Modular platform There are countless possible configurations, thanks to standardized connections and sizing Comfortable cushions Sink into deeper, wider seats and overstuffed back cushions Durable fabric Stain-resistant and easy-cleaning fabric can handle whatever life throws at it Versatile design Neither too modern nor too traditional, Field fits any interior style