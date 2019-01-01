Eight notepads for fictional hotels. Just the sort of thing you find by the telephone in most lodgings, from the grandest establishment to a lowly fleapit.
These hotels are out of reach to all, no matter their wealth. They exist only in the imaginations of their creators, and now in these paper pads.
Warm your toes (whether you want to or not) at The Green Man Inn, catch up on work at The Overlook, or make friends at The Taft. Tend to a flesh wound at the Royal Imperial Windsor Arms, have sweet dreams at The Great Northern and enjoy the gentle art of murder at Bertram’s Hotel.
Kellerman's Resort (Dirty Dancing)
The Empire Hotel (Vertigo)
Bertram’s Hotel (At Bertram’s Hotel, Agatha Christie)
The Great Northern Hotel (Twin Peaks)
The Overlook Hotel (The Shining)
Royal Imperial Windsor Arms Hotel (National Lampoon’s European Vacation)
The Green Man Inn (The Wicker Man)
The Taft Hotel (The Graduate)