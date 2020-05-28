Braun

Fg1100 Bikini Trimmer

$33.30

Designed for precise intimate grooming, the Braun FG1100 Bikini Trimmer comes with two long-life cutting heads and two combs (5mm and 8mm) to effortlessly trim hair. Boasting a slim and compact design, it's discreet enough to take away with you when you travel. Battery operated, the trimmer can also be used on facial hair, underarms and any other sensitive area. - L.M. Features: Braun FG1100 Bikini Trimmer Two long-life cutting heads 1 x 5mm comb 1 x 8mm comb Slim, compact design Battery operated Can also be used on facial hair and sensitive areas Washable