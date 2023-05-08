Diptyque

Feu De Bois Candle

The MECCA view: Choose one candle, then pair it with another to discover their unexpected olfactory alchemy, which seems to reinvent each scent as it creates a third. Wood Fire and Amber duo: A studio in winter. In the studio of Desmond Knox-Leet, one of diptyque's three founders, a large fire burned in the hearth in winter. On his desk, a jumble of small objects, amber stones and fragrant resins joined him on his creative journey. Their scents blended with the smoky, woody notes of the fireplace. Candle Dimensions: 190G – Width 7.5cm x Height 9cm Fragrance notes: Woods, lapsang tea Pair it with: diptyque Ambre Candle diptyque Wick Trimmer diptyque Candle Snuffer