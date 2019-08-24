Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Pat McGrath

Fetisheyes Mascara

$28.00
At Sephora
What it is: A fetish-worthy mascara that dramatically lifts, lengthens, and seamlessly builds for lethally-luxe lashes that defy gravitylike lash extensions in a tube.
Featured in 2 stories
This Mascara Is Flying Off Shelves In The U.K.
by Thatiana Diaz
The Best New Products At Sephora In February
by Thatiana Diaz