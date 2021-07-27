PAT McGRATH LABS

Fetisheyes™ Mascara

Prepare to lash out with FetishEYES Mascara. Like lash extensions in a tube, this instantly iconic formulation works overtime to impart fetish-worthy length, major lift and maximum drama in one stroke. This flexible formulation is immensely buildable, unleashing lavish layers for long-lasting, customisable drama and a range of editorial looks. Conditioning peptides strengthen and defend lashes from free radical damage, while panthenol hydrates for luxurious softness. The ultimate pro artist secret weapon, the brush features firm bristles that effortlessly sweep through the lashes, coating and combing with control and precision. Designed to grab each lash at the root, the brazen brush boldly boosts length and definition with every swipe. Succumb to the power of lashes so luxe they’re positively lethal.