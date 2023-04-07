Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
PAT McGRATH LABS
Fetisheyes™ Lengthening Mascara
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Live Beauty Help Need product advice? Chat live with an expert ▸
More from PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction
BUY
$128.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Venus In Fleurs Luxe Eyeshadow Quad
BUY
$58.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Essence
BUY
$145.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo
BUY
$85.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted