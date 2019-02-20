Pipedream Products

Fetish Fantasy Ultra Inflatable Position Master Black

Indulge in your wildest fantasies with this Inflatable Position Master. The slanted, flocked design allows you to relax in any position without sliding off, while the EZ-Grip love handles are perfect for maintaining difficult positions without losing your rhythm. The air seal valve makes inflating the wedge a snap and when the fun is over, simply deflate the Position Master and its ready to go where you go. It is perfect for those romantic getaways and no one will know what's in your bag. Measures 31.5 inch length by 24 inch width by 14 inch height.Box Contains1x Ultra Inflatable Position Master1x Free Eyemask