Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
Fetish Fantasy
Series Inflatable Position Master
$36.99
$26.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ella Paradis
Allows you to try new, creative lovemaking positions with ease Easy inflation and deflation with air seal valve Holds up to 300 pounds includes a free mask
Need a few alternatives?
Liberator
Wedge
$93.00
from
Liberator
BUY
Deluxe Comfort
Lovers Cushion
$41.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Jim Support
Adjustable Fuck Bench
$590.00
from
Jim Support
BUY
Perconator
Multipurpose Bdsm Bench
$500.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Fetish Fantasy
Fetish Fantasy
Deluxe Position Master With Cuffs
£45.99
from
sexshop365
BUY
Fetish Fantasy
Fetish Fantasy Double Delight Vibrating Double Dildo Strap-on Set
$59.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Liberator
Wedge
$93.00
from
Liberator
BUY
Liberator
Liberator Sex Position Wedge
£89.99
from
Liberator
BUY
B-Vibe
Novice Plug
$130.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
Lovehoney
Tease Me Advanced Nipple Clamps With Heart Charms
$12.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted