Fetish Fantasy Limited Edition Remote Control Vibrating Panty

This Remote Control Vibrating Panty from Fetish Fantasy takes lingerie to a new and exciting new level. This attractive, low rise thong for women houses a sexually stimulating secret that she is sure to love. There is a hidden pocket within this panty within which you place the mini vibrator. This vibrator is wireless for complete freedom of movement and great versatility of use. The multiple speeds and functions of vibration are easily controlled through the wireless remote control. Simply push the buttons and the powerful vibrations are emitted through the mini vibrator and against your flesh. This mini vibrator is ideal for clitoral stimulation. The mini vibrator is whisper quiet for complete discretion during use. You can share the fun with a partner by handing the remote control to them, or enjoy by yourself for comfortable and fulfilling physical pleasure. You can even use the mini vibrator independently of the panty, for solo or shared sexually stimulating activity. The Remote Control Vibrating Panty is part of the Fetish Fantasy Limited Edition range, which comprises a collection of luxurious and elegantly crafted intimate use products, in exquisite gift style packaging. These are specially designed to help bring individuals and couples bondage role play and sexual fantasies to life.